OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials plan to impose a new mask mandate in Omaha to slow the spread of COVID-19 as surging virus cases continue to strain hospital capacity in the state.

Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse said Tuesday that the new temporary mandate will take effect Wednesday. The city's previous mask mandate expired last May. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert had said she opposed a new mask mandate, but a majority of the City Council supported the move.