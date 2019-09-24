New owner announces plans to close 4 nursing homes

Four Nebraska nursing homes are being closed by their new owner.

The Nebraska Health Care Association says the four are Morys Haven in Columbus, Blue Hill Care Center in Blue Hill, Crestview Care Center in Milford and Utica Community Care Center in Utica. The close date is Nov. 21.

The association says all four are part of a portfolio acquired by Azria Health last week and says they employ about 240 workers and have 205 state-licensed beds.

Azria's regional director for operations, Carrie Ramaekers, says in a news release that Nebraska's "fiscal landscape doesn't make it viable for many long-term care facilities to continue providing the high-quality care residents deserve. In this case, we had to make the incredibly difficult decision to close four buildings so that others are able to successfully stay open."