New program brings plant-based lunch options to Shelton schools
Shelton public schools are one of 12 districts offering Veggabóls, which is the first 100 percent plant-based K-12 concept in the country.
Lo mein chickpea noodle bowl.
The tortilla bean taco bowl.
Rich Sandmann, general manager and culinary innovation specialist from Whitsons Culinary Group, introduces Teriyaki Tofu Rice Bowl Veggabols, one of ten rotating plant-based menu offerings available daily at Shelton High School in Shelton, Conn., on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Teriyaki Tofu Rice Bowl Veggabols, one of ten rotating plant-based menu offerings available daily at Shelton High School in Shelton, Conn., on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
SHELTON — Local students now have an expanded menu of dining options — all thanks to a pilot program.
Whitsons Culinary Group, the district’s food provider, has partnered with the Humane Society of the United States to increase healthy, sustainable plant‐based menu offerings to K‐12 school districts through a program called Veggabóls.
