New staffers join Shelton’s Center Stage

Lenore Wszolek and Vicki Priddle are the most recent additions to the Center Stage Theatre staff. Lenore Wszolek and Vicki Priddle are the most recent additions to the Center Stage Theatre staff. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close New staffers join Shelton’s Center Stage 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Lenore Wszolek and Vicki Priddle joined the Center Stage Theatre staff as director of administration/volunteer recruitment and box office associate, respectively, earlier this month.

Wszolek worked at the Shubert Theater under Executive Director Judith Lisi in administration and coordinated the in-house opera program. It was at the Shubert that Wszolek first met Fran and Gary Scarpa, when the couple ran the Youth Connection Summer program at the theater. After leaving the Shubert, she transitioned into film, working as a production coordinator for a Fairfield County production company.

While living in New York City, she worked in marketing and took advantage of having Broadway shows right in her backyard. Returning to Connecticut, she became a professional event planner/marketing coordinator for Jordan Caterers and Event Planners in Cheshire. Wszolek mainstreamed into the corporate world and with each new opportunity, expanded her marketing and event planning skills.

While working at Aquarion in Bridgeport, she participated in the Loaned Executive program with the United Way of Eastern Fairfield County. She was team captain for the Greater New Haven Heart Walk while working at The Lighting Quotient in West Haven. Wszolek’s personal fundraising efforts include participating in the Chicago Marathon as part of Team Leukemia, and, in October, she will be walking in honor of her good friend who just lost her battle with ALS.

Priddle has been associated with the Scarpas since 1995 when her daughter became involved in theater. She worked on 22 productions through the Shelton Drama Club and Youth Connection. She has done it all, from painting sets to running concessions. In 2018, she became a board member for the theater.

Priddle is recently retired from Bunnell High School in Stratford.