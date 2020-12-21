New strain of COVID-19 is driving South Africa's resurgence MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and ANDREW MELDRUM, Associated Press Dec. 21, 2020 Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 4:30 a.m.
1 of2 A lone man who was just tested for COVID-19 waits in line to make payment for the test at a private laboratory in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. South Africa is bracing for its second wave, as many people will travel across provinces for vacations and visiting their families. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
JOHANNESBURG (AP) —
South Africa has announced that a new variant of the COVID-19 virus is driving the country's current resurgence of the disease, which is seeing higher numbers of confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and ANDREW MELDRUM