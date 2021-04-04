New to DC, Buttigieg looks to build bridges with Biden plan HOPE YEN, JONATHAN LEMIRE and THOMAS BEAUMONT, Associated Press April 4, 2021 Updated: April 4, 2021 9 a.m.
1 of11 FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks at Union Station in Washington. Two months into his job, Buttigieg is forging a fresh path for his Cabinet role and in his life that could bridge gaps with Republicans when it comes to President Joe Biden’s agenda. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 FILE - In this March 4, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, right, meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and members of the House of Representatives in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on infrastructure. Two months into his job, Buttigieg is forging a fresh path for his Cabinet role and in his life that could bridge gaps with Republicans when it comes to Biden’s agenda. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, right, accompanied by and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, speaks at a news conference to announce the expansion of commuter rail in Virginia at the Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Alexandria Station, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Alexandria, Va. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, right, departs a news conference to announce the expansion of commuter rail in Virginia at the Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Alexandria Station in Alexandria, Va. Two months into his job, Buttigieg is forging a fresh path for his Cabinet role and in his life that could bridge gaps with Republicans when it comes to President Joe Biden’s agenda. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 A poster depicting transportation plans is visible as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, and Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., right, depart following a news conference to announce the expansion of commuter rail in Virginia at the Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Alexandria Station, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Alexandria, Va. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Secretary of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a Cabinet meeting with President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 FILE - In this April 1, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington. From left, Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Two months into his job, Buttigieg is forging a fresh path for his Cabinet role and in his life that could bridge gaps with Republicans when it comes to Biden’s agenda. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg was a few weeks into his job as transportation secretary, buried in meetings and preparing for the launch of President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion public works plan, when evening arrived along with a time to try something new in Washington.
Instead of climbing into the back seat of a black SUV like most Cabinet secretaries, he headed to a bike-share rack. Helmet on, and with a couple of Secret Service agents flanking him, he pedaled the mile-long trip to his home in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.
HOPE YEN, JONATHAN LEMIRE and THOMAS BEAUMONT