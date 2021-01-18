New trial in gruesome 2017 stabbing not expected until fall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A new trial likely won’t be held until late this year for a man whose murder conviction in the gruesome 2017 stabbing of his ex-girlfriend was overturned.

Attorneys for Gregory Davis, 30, and prosecutors agreed last week that a new trial won’t be possible until October or November, because Davis has a new attorney who needs to get up to speed on the case, the Gazette reported. Concerns about the coronavirus pandemic also led to speculation that a trial set earlier in the year could end up postponed.