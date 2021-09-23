New wildfire prompts evacuations in Northern California

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Evacuations were ordered Thursday in a Northern California community as a new wildfire spread, authorities said.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order due to the Fawn Fire burning in the unincorporated Mountain Gate area north of the city of Redding at the far north end of the Central Valley.

Residents were told to temporarily gather in a parking lot at Shasta College in Redding. The number of residents affected was not immediately known.

The fire has grown to more than 1 square mile (3.2 square kilometers) since breaking out Wednesday afternoon.

Statewide, more than 9,000 firefighters remained assigned to 10 large, active wildfires, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. California fires have burned 3,671 square miles (9,507 square kilometers) this year.

Those fires include two big forest blazes in the heart of California’s giant sequoia country on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada.

On Wednesday, officials showed reporters how Sequoia National Park’s famous Giant Forest has been protected from the KNP Complex fire by years of using carefully set and controlled fires to burn away vegetation.

The bases of some of the most famous giant sequoias were also wrapped in fire-resistant materials.