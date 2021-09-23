New wildfire prompts evacuations in Northern California
REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Evacuations were ordered Thursday in a Northern California community as a new wildfire spread, authorities said.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order due to the Fawn Fire burning in the unincorporated Mountain Gate area north of the city of Redding at the far north end of the Central Valley.