Newark imposes curfew, other measures as virus surges

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Residents in some parts of New Jersey's largest city are facing a 9 p.m. curfew for at least the rest of the month as officials seek to stop a surge in coronavirus infections.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka imposed the new measures, which went into effect immediately, on Wednesday. They include a mandatory 9 p.m. weekday curfew and 10 p.m. weekend curfew for parts of three zip codes where virus cases have spiked recently.

Indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people, and all sports in the city are suspended for at least two weeks. The city also is banning visitation at long-term health care facilities for the same duration.

The new restrictions go beyond statewide measures announced earlier in the week by Gov. Phil Murphy, who ordered bars and restaurants to halt indoor dining between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. beginning Thursday.

Nonessential businesses in Newark already must close at 8 p.m. and restaurant and bars must cease indoor service at 8 p.m., under an executive order signed by the mayor two weeks ago.