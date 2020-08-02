Newly confirmed COVID cases continue drop in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s daily count of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases continues dropping after reaching a record high, health officials said Sunday.

The North Dakota Department of Health reports 58 new infections Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to 6,660 since the pandemic began. Health officials reported a daily high of 168 cases on Friday.

North Dakota recorded two new deaths — a man in his 70s from Grand Forks County and woman in her 50s from Burleigh County. Both had underlying health conditions. That raises North Dakota’s death toll to 105.

Burleigh County reported 17 newly confirmed cases on Sunday.

A total of 50 North Dakota patients are currently hospitalized, up five from Saturday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.