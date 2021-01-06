Skip to main content
Newsom proposes $600 payment for low-income Californians

KATHLEEN RONAYNEAssociated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Millions of low-income Californians would get a $600 payment from the state under a budget proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The proposed payment, announced Wednesday, would go to people with annual incomes of less than $30,000, including immigrants living in the country illegally who file taxes with the state. Roughly 4 million people would be eligible for the payment, for a total state cost of $2.4 billion. Newsom is also asking the Legislature to extend a moratorium on evictions.

“Californians who have been impacted by this pandemic will get help to provide for their families and keep a roof over their heads,” he said in a statement.

State lawmakers normally pass the budget in June, but Newsom is asking them to act early on several proposals to provide faster relief to people suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic. California's unemployment rate was 8.2% in November, the most recent month with available state data. But that doesn't reflect the true number of out-of-work Californians, as many people have stopped seeking work.