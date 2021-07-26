Next generation Jedi train in Shelton Brian Gioiele July 26, 2021 Updated: July 26, 2021 12:18 p.m.
1 of8
A actor portraying Luke Skywalker trains young Jedi at the Shelton Rotary as part of Jedi training sponsored by the Shelton Library System on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Jason Edwards / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of8
Sebastian Oliveria, 9, stands at the ready with his lightsaber during Jedi training held by the Shelton Library System on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Jason Edwards / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8
Joshua Meyers, 5, holds his lightsaber during Jedi Training sponsored by the Shelton Library System on Saturday, July 24 2021.
Jason Edwards / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of8
Scenes from Jedi training sponsored by the Shelton Library System on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Jason Edwards / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8
Evan Meyers, 7, receives his lightsaber from Rey during Jedi training sponsored by the Shelton LIbrary System on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Jason Edwards / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of8
SHELTON - Youngsters traveled to a galaxy far, far away Saturday - without leaving Shelton.
The Shelton Library System offered a Jedi training session Saturday at the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club Pavilion as part of the library’s summer reading program. This program was made possible by a donation from the Friends of the Shelton Library.