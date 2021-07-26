Next generation Jedi train in Shelton

SHELTON - Youngsters traveled to a galaxy far, far away Saturday - without leaving Shelton.

The Shelton Library System offered a Jedi training session Saturday at the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club Pavilion as part of the library’s summer reading program. This program was made possible by a donation from the Friends of the Shelton Library.

Children ages 5 to 12 arrived in their favorite Star Wars attire and received lightsaber training from instructors that looked the part - each donning garb from the popular film series.

There were three 20-minute sessions for these would-be Jedis.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com