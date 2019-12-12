Nickell formally sworn in as Kentucky Supreme Court justice

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's newest Supreme Court justice was formally sworn in during a ceremony at the state Capitol.

Justice Christopher Shea Nickell was elected in November to serve a district covering the state's 24 westernmost counties. Chief Justice John D. Minton administered the oath of office during Nickell's investiture ceremony on Wednesday.

Nickell said he was honored to join the state's highest court. Minton said his newest colleague will bring practical experience to the court.

Nickell formerly served as a member of the state Court of Appeals.

He was elected to fill the Supreme Court vacancy resulting from Justice Bill Cunningham's retirement in February. Justice David C. Buckingham was appointed to fill the vacancy until the election.