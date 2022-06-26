Nigerian governor lets residents carry guns for self-defense

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian governor has ordered the issuing of licenses so citizens can carry guns to defend themselves against armed groups, a first among the measures drawn up to defeat gunmen blamed for the deaths of thousands in the West African country's troubled northern region.
Zamfara state Gov. Bello Matawalle announced Sunday through the state commissioner for information that the directive to issue gun licenses follows “the recent escalating attacks, kidnapping and the criminal levies being enforced on our innocent communities.”