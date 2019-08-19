Nine Shelton homes sell for $400K+ in early July

The following property transfers were recorded in the city clerk’s office between July 1 and 12.

* 10 Cisco Drive, Kevin Wilson and Tabea Wilson to Sriharsha Srinivas asnd Saray U. Iyengar, $488,000.

* 33 Wheeler St., Joseph R. Cahill and Elizabeth A. Cahill to Joseph Raymond Grand III, $220,000.

* 44 Woodland Park, Steven L. Morgan to Sharon Cunha, $63,500.

* 277 River Road (Lots #23 & 24 Belmont), Brian K. Smith to Katieann Savo, $220,000.

* 231 Division Avenue, Nicole M. Smeraglino (FKA), Nicole Thompson (FKA) and Shawn M. Thompson to Karen P. Pleitez and Adelino Gomes II, $326,000.

* 28 Ashwood Circle (Unit #16C Crescent Village), Elia D. Enes to Nicholas Simko, Jr., and Anne Simko, $370,000.

* 19 Stendahl Drive, Shawn Farmer to Kenneth Kalanick, $256,900.

* Unit #516 Aspetuck Village, Florence Blum to Diana Burt and Gary Burt, $385,000.

* 47 Old Dairy Lane, Donald Deblois to Monta Henneghan and Tanya Henneghan, $575,000.

* 31 Hickory Lane, Thomas Calzone to Joseph Cahill and Elizabeth Cahill, $385,000.

* 31 Oak Hill Lane, Kenneth A. Kopec to Carol Tichy, $65,000.

* 31 Oak Hill Lane, Robert Kopec to Carol Tichy, $65,000.

* 3 Regan Circle, Christopher M. Carreira and Jessica Carreira to Ramon Luis Sanchez, $409,900.

* Unit #2 Cranberry Hill Estates, John R. Spencer and Kathleen M. Spenard to John Joseph Yavorka and Kathleen Yavorka, $497,500.

* 150 Morningside Court, Sharon Halligan to Beatrice Springle, $290,000.

* Unit #164 Hawk’s Ridge, Hawk’s Ridge of Shelton LLC to Donald P. Bitner (trust), Dorothy S. Bitner (trust) and Donald P. Bitner and Dorothy S. Bitner Family (trust), $580,644.

* 25 Independence Drive, Steven Szondy and Valerie Szondy to Mimose Ulysse-Laurenard and Orele Laurenard, $472,000.

* 24 Spoke Drive, George Gulish and Mary Gulish to Stephen M. Gulish and Kristen D. Gulish, $280,000.

* 10 Christine Drive, Paul Hayslip and Barbara Hayslip to Brian Hayslip and Kristen Hayslip, $377,000.

* 509 Asbury Ridge Road, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. (trust) to Vincent Bogdansky and Antoinette Bogdansky, $118,000.

* 83 Myrtle Street Unit #5, Peter Bloom to Raymond Dewey and Lois Dewey, $180,000.

* 242 Sunwood Drive Unit #242, Carolyn Puchowicz to David Rodriguez and Fatima Amaya, $226,000.

* 4 Wopowog Trail, Robert Levine and Karen Levine to Christopher John Lake, $137,800.

* 153 Spring Glen Unit #153, Gregory Paul Trimboli (trust), Gregory Paul Trimboli (revocable trust agreement), Laura Ann Trimboli (trust) and Laura Ann Trimboli (revocable trust agreement) to James R. Royal and Christine Royal, $350,000.

* 54 Country Walk, Rajesh Subramanian (aka), Rajesh Iyer (aka), Parvathy Venkatraman (aka) and Parvathy Venkatraman Iyer (aka) to Charles Koo and Hee Soo Lee, $258,000.

* 6 Maple Lane Ext., Berner Valaouras Enterprise LLC to Felipe Reyes and Ana Reyes, $320,000.

* 7 Theodore Road, Robert J. Dalton and Loretta A. Dalton to Fiorella E. Torres and Giancarlo Bravo Laguna, $370,000.

* 283 Eagles Landing, Joseph L. Sheridan (trust) and Joseph L. Sheridan (revocable trust) to Daniel V. Schmitt and Susan R. Schmitt, $319,900.

* 8 Maple Lane, Karen Ann Martin Wildman to Elena Carroll, $385,000.

* 560 River Road (24 Shelton Cove), Wildwood Homes LLC to Juan A, Quinones Marin and Maria T. Quinones, $405,000.

* 63 Perry Hill Road, Juliette X. Bannis to Melissa Vivo, $262,000.

* 157 Leavenworth Road, HSBC Bank USA NA TR to Jamie L. Adams and Michael A. Adams, $410,500.

* 482 Pumpkin Hill Road (482 Sunwood Condominium), NRZ Reo VIII LLC to Richard Offenbach and Carol Offenbach, $167,000.

* Unit #55 Greystone on the Lake, Teresa D. Baldino to Christopher Monroe, $315,000.

* 66 Cali Drive (44 Huntington Woods Section 2), Linda R. Schirillo to Martin E. Rodriguez and Larissa Rodriguez, $365,000.

* 10 Hickory Hill (47 Basking Ridge), Sebastian M. Cadet and Yamile Albornoz to Alexander S. Hayden, $420,000.

* 50 Autumn Ridge Road, Lysa Sermak (exec) and Jeannine Brouillard (estate) to Melanie L. Austin and Melissa A. Biron, $312,000.

* Unit #117-118 Rivendell Condominium, Kimmarie Migliore to Thomas MacDonald and Corinne MacDonald, $295,000.