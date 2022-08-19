No Tube: London subway hit by strike, day after rail walkout JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Aug. 19, 2022 Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 4:13 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — A strike by London Underground workers brought the British capital’s transit network to a grinding halt on Friday, a day after a nationwide walkout by railway staff. Another rail strike is scheduled for Saturday as the U.K. endures a summer of action by workers demanding pay increases to offset soaring food and energy price hikes.
No subway trains were running on most of London’s Tube lines because of the strike over jobs, pay and pensions by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union, operator Transport for London said.
