LOMBARD, Ill. (AP) — A judge denied bail Saturday for a man charged in a shootout that left a second suspect dead and wounded a suburban Chicago police officer as he was responding to an armed robbery.

Anthony C. Brown Jr., of Chicago was arrested after Thursday's shooting and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a weapon and armed robbery. A DuPage County judge denied him bail during a Saturday court hearing.