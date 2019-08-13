No charges in raid of CBD oil containing THC

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Prosecutors in Pennington County have declined to issue charges resulting from a police seizure of hemp-derived CBD oil which contained THC, the compound in marijuana that produces a high sensation.

Officers raided a health food store in Rapid City in May and seized 16 individual or bundled packages of CBD oil products worth about $3,000. The raid was the result of an earlier purchase by a Rapid City police officer who had a CBD product tested and found it was positive for THC.

The Rapid City Journal reports state's attorney Mark Vargo says he chose not to charge the owner of Staple and Spice Market because it would be difficult to prove she knew the CBD products she was selling contained THC. The manufacturer, Plus CBD Oil, says on its webpage that its products contain less than 0.3% THC.

___

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com