No new coronavirus-related deaths in Shelton

SHELTON — The city coronavirus-related death toll stands at 115, with no new deaths reported Wednesday.

In Naugatuck Valley Health District data released Wednesday, COVID-19-related cases in Shelton reached 468. The city’s laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths stand at 91, with probable cases at 24.

The city’s numbers remain stable only days before Gov. Ned Lamont's projected phase 1 reopening on May 20. While outdoor restaurants and hair salons are the hallmarks of the phase 1 plan, some other services such as camping and zoos will also be open for business.

NVHD officials continue to urge residents to stay home as much as possible and continue to practice physical social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between you and others if you must go out for essential errands.

To minimize the amount of people who can potentially be exposed, designate one person per household as the person who will do the grocery shopping or other essential errands. If you must go out in public, please wear a cloth face covering.

Per Lamont’s executive order, any person in a public place who is unable to or does not maintain a safe social distance should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face-covering.

In addition, individuals must use a mask or cloth face covering when using the services of any taxi, car, livery, ride-sharing or similar service or means of mass public transit, or while within any semi-enclosed transit stop or waiting area.

Overall, as of Wednesday, there are 1,297 laboratory-confirmed positive cases in the Valley, with by far the most in Shelton. There were 259 in Naugatuck, 207 in Ansonia, 195 in Seymour, 127 in Derby and 41 in Beacon Falls.

Data shows that 342, or 26 percent, of the 1,297 confirmed cases among Valley residents are individuals who currently reside in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or similar setting. Overall, 204 of Shelton’s 468 confirmed COVID-19 cases are residents of nursing or assisting living facilities.

According to NVHD’s Wednesday data, 132, or 39 percent, of the 342 individuals have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Statewide, positive cases stand at 34,855 — 13,636 of which sit in Fairfield County — with 3,125 deaths from COVID-19-related complications. Hospitalizations dropped 31 to 1,158.

For public health surveillance, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated deaths are defined as patients who tested positive for COVID-19 around the time of death, said NVHD Director Jessica Stelmaszek, adding that this is not a determination of the cause of death.

Of the Valley laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths, 101 were people 80 and older, 32 were between 70 and 79, nine were between 60 and 69 years of age, one was between 50 and 59, and one was between 40 and 49.

Positive cases cover a wide range of ages, with Valley data showing that 249 people are 80 and older; 127 are between 70 and 79; 189 are between 60 and 69; 207 are between 50 and 59; 195 are between 40 and 49; 177 are between 30 and 39; 126 are between 20 and 29; 22 between 10 and 19 years of age; and five between ages 0 and 9.

Lamont’s executive orders have shuttered all schools through the end of the present school year and directed employees at nonessential businesses to stay home until further notice. Gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.

The state Department of Public Health now publishes a report at ct.gov/coronavirus that breaks down positive COVID-19 cases by town.

