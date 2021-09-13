No discipline for Democratic lawmaker's racist, sexist slur

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Democrat-led House committee will take no disciplinary action against a Democratic lawmaker who used a racist and sexist slur to refer to sex workers, officials said Monday.
Following a closed-door meeting of the House Ethics Committee on Friday, committee members unanimously agreed that Rep. Gerald Brady of Wilmington did not violate legislative rules of conduct and that no further action will be taken, according to a statement by House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, D-Bear.