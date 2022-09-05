No end to crisis as Iraq's PM ends second round of talks

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's caretaker prime minister convened a second round of talks Monday with Iraqi leaders aimed at resolving the ongoing political crisis between rival Shiite blocs, but the representatives of an influential cleric failed once again to attend the gathering.
The seat reserved for Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's party was empty as Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi met with al-Sadr's chief political rivals in the Iran-backed camp, as well as President Barham Salih and U.N. representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.