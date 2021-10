HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii has not experienced a large spike in evictions despite the expiration of both state and federal moratoriums meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect renters during the coronavirus pandemic economic downturn.

Tracey Wiltgen, executive director of the Mediation Center of the Pacific, said her organization has handled more cases but not as many as she anticipated, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.