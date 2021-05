SHELTON — City eateries continue to score high marks from local health inspectors, with only eight establishments among the more than 100 earning below an A.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District, using an A, B, C and D rating system, graded more than 120 of the inspected food establishments with an A. One establishment — Wooster Street Market — earned a C, with seven scoring a B in inspections done through early May.

To earn an A rating, a food service establishment must have an inspection score of 93 to 100 with no critical four-point violations and not more than one risk-factor violation.

The rating also means that a qualified food operator, designated alternate or other knowledgeable and trained staff was on site at the time of inspection. Records of training are available, accurate and up to date. Safe food handling practices and procedures have to be observed at the time of inspection and the facility needs to be found in compliance with the Public Health Code.

The B rating means a food service establishment has an inspection score of 86-92 with no critical four-point violations and no more than two risk-factor violations. The establishment needs to be free of major structural defects and exhibits safe food handling practices and procedures at the time of inspection. For this grade, the facility was found to be substantially in compliance with the Public Health Code.

Wooster Street Market earned a C in its inspection on March 31. A C rating means a food service establishment having an inspection score of 80-86 with no uncorrected critical four-point violations and no more than four risk factor violations. For this grade, the department site states “the establishment has conditions that need to be corrected such as structural defects or other violations and/or unsafe food handling practices likely to cause foodborne illness.”

A request for comment made to Wooster Street Market was not immediately returned.

According to the health department, these eateries earned a B: Amici’s Restaurant, 500C Howe Ave., inspected April 16; Bar 140, 140 Center St., inspected April 29; Shop Rite Shelton, 875 Bridgeport Ave., inspected March 29; Hook-Line & Sinker, 458 River Road, inspected December 2020; Dunkin’ Donuts, 198 Leavenworth Road, inspected Jan. 11, 2021; Misimi, 702 Bridgeport Ave., inspected April 12; and Taco Co., 391 Bridgeport Ave., inspected April 30.

