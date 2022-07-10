No gorings yet in 4 days of Pamplona bull run festival July 10, 2022 Updated: July 10, 2022 3:02 a.m.
PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Thrill seekers avoided any gorings for a fourth straight bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival on Sunday.
The Red Cross’ preliminary medical report and the city's hospital say four people needed treatment in a hospital for hard knocks they received during Sunday’s early morning bull run. At least one young man needed to be evacuated on a stretcher to an ambulance wearing a neck brace.