No injuries in belly landing at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the two people aboard a two-engine plane escaped injury Thursday when it made a belly landing at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said plane landed with its gear partially up and that agency will investigate the incident.
Gregor said there no injuries and airport officials said on Twitter that "everyone is safe."
