No mail for you: Post office won't deliver to new building

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A dispute between the U.S. Postal Service and the owners of a new apartment building has left more than 100 residents without mail delivery.

The post office won't deliver mail to individual residents of the Bellaire in State College because it considers the privately owned building to be a residence hall for Penn State students. The post office says the building owner is responsible for final delivery of student mail.

David Jones, project manager for the building's developers, says the post office had previously approved the building's mailboxes for delivery. He tells the Centre Daily Times that the building doesn't have enough space for a mail room, and doesn't have the personnel to sort through residents' mail.

The building, which opened in August, houses students and non-students alike.

Residents now have to go to the post office to retrieve their mail.

Information from: Centre Daily Times, http://www.centredaily.com