No new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Shelton

Shelton City Hall. Shelton City Hall. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close No new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Shelton 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — For the first time in weeks, no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the city.

Naugatuck Valley Health District released data Tuesday showing that there were only three new positive COVID-related cases in Shelton, bringing the total to 420. With no new deaths, the city’s laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths stand at 85, with probable cases at 22.

“I am pleased to announce that NVHD has no COVID-19 associated deaths to report today,” said NVHD Director Jessica Stelmaszek.

“ Residents should remain vigilant by continuing to practice social distancing and wearing face coverings while in public,” added Stelmaszek. “On World Hand Hygiene Day, I want to also remind people that something as simple as proper hand washing can also make a big difference in removing germs, preventing the spread of germs, and avoiding getting sick.”

Stelmaszek said, to properly wash your hands, follow five steps:

* Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap.

* Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.

* Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Need a timer? Hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice.

* Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.

* Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.

Overall, as of Tuesday, there are 1,132 laboratory-confirmed positive cases in the Valley, with by far the most in Shelton. There were 202 in Naugatuck, 189 in Ansonia, 165 in Seymour, 116 in Derby and 40 in Beacon Falls.

Data shows that 293, or 26 percent, of the 1,132 confirmed cases among Valley residents are individuals who currently reside in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or similar setting. Overall, 191 of Shelton’s 420 confirmed COVID-19 cases are residents of nursing or assisting living facilities.

According to NVHD’s Tuesday data, 111, or 37 percent, of the 293 individuals have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Statewide, positive cases have eclipsed 30,000 — 12,360 of which sit in Fairfield County — with 2,633 deaths from COVID-19-related complications. For the first time in 12 days, hospitalizations rose, jumping 36 to 1,500. The numbers prompted Gov. Ned Lamont to order that all residents wear masks or facial coverings when in public while also maintaining social distancing if leaving their home.

For public health surveillance, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated deaths are defined as patients who tested positive for COVID-19 around the time of death, said Stelmaszek, adding that this is not a determination of the cause of death.

Area health district officials are continuing to urge residents to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing by keeping 6 feet between you and others if you must go out. To minimize the amount of people who can be exposed, Stelmaszek said families should designate one person per household to do grocery shopping or other necessary errands.

Of the Valley laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths, 92 were people 80 and older, 24 were between 70 and 79, six were between 60 and 69 years of age, and one was between 40 and 49.

Positive cases cover a wide range of ages, with Valley data showing that 213 people are 80 and older; 105 are between 70 and 79; 173 are between 60 and 69; 185 are between 50 and 59; 175 are between 40 and 49; 151 are between 30 and 39; 112 are between 20 and 29; 17 between 10 and 19 years of age; and one between ages 0 and 9.

Lamont’s executive orders have shuttered all schools through the end of the present school year and directed employees at nonessential businesses to stay home until further notice. Gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.

The state Department of Public Health now publishes a report at ct.gov/coronavirus that breaks down positive COVID-19 cases by town.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com