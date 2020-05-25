No one injured in Howe Avenue building fire

Early Sunday, May24, fire Companies 1 4 and 5 and Derby Fire Department were dispatched to Howe and Cornell for a reported building fire.

No one was injured after firefighters doused a small structure fire at 332 Howe Ave., home to Shelton Laundromat and three floors of apartments.

Shelton Fire Department Deputy Chief Paul J. Wilson said a bystander reported the fire about 3 a.m. Sunday and altered some of the residents to evacuate the building, which serves as a laundromat on half of the first floor with apartments on the first, second and third floors.

“All residents were able to remain in their apartments once the smoke was evacuated,” said Wilson.

The laundromat was closed at the time of the fire.

"When fire units arrived, fire was visible on the first floor,” said Wilson, “but crews were able to make a fast knock down before the fire could spread.”

Wilson said some 40 firefighters under the command of Fire Chief Francis T. Jones III operated at the scene for more than an hour. An additional ladder truck and engine from the Derby Fire Department responded as mutual aid.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com