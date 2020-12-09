No plan yet to possibly resume fall sports championships

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association took no action Wednesday on possibly rescheduling fall championship tournaments in football, swimming and volleyball.

The group's representative council will meet again Dec. 16, spokesman Geoff Kimmerly said.

The MHSAA had planned to finish the tournaments by the end of December. But Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration this week banned sports and in-person high school classes through at least Dec. 20 to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Director Mark Uyl said the MHSAA had proposed games without spectators and other steps to keep the venues safe.

“The most frustrating thing is that we have yet to be given a good answer of why our plan didn’t make sense," he said.