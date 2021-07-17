'Noble work' - Shelton native's Shakespeare fest a labor of love Brian Gioiele July 17, 2021 Updated: July 17, 2021 7:30 a.m.
Valley Shakespeare Festival's presentation of The Adventures of Pericles is running in Veteran’s Memorial Park through July 18. The production then heads to Quarry Walk in Oxford from July 22 to 25, also at 7 p.m. each day.
SHELTON — It’s been nine years, but Tom Simonetti still becomes teary eyed as he watches hordes of people come for his Shakespeare productions.
Valley Shakespeare Festival, Simonetti’s creation back in 2013, is spending this weekend regaling residents from throughout the Valley and as far away as New York City with its latest Shakespeare in the Park presentation at the Riverwalk in downtown Shelton.