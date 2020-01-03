Noem: $21.9 million approved for environmental projects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem announced on Friday that the state is giving $21.9 million in loans and grants to towns across the state for environmental projects.

The Board of Water and Natural Resources approved the money that will help fund recycling, landfill, and water management projects. Most of the money will be in low-interest loans. The state gave $871,000 in grants to the towns of Mitchell, Rapid City, and Yankton.

The towns of Brookings, Elk Point, Sioux Falls, Viborg and Watertown received loans. A Sioux Falls electronics recycling business also received a loan. The towns of Blunt, Irene and Langford received loans that included a total of $925,000 in principal forgiveness.