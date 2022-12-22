Noem appoints new health secretary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday appointed the owner of a South Dakota health clinic company to lead the state's Department of Health following the retirement of the previous secretary of health earlier this week.

The Republican governor named Melissa Magstadt, who also served two terms as a Republican in the state House of Representatives, as her next health secretary. Noem's office on Monday announced the previous secretary, Joan Adam, was retiring amid criticism from conservatives that led to Noem canceling a community health care grant to an organization that advocates for transgender people.