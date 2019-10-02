Nokian Tyres opens $360M tire factory in Tennessee

DAYTON, Tenn. (AP) — Nokian Tyres has opened a $360 million tire factory in Tennessee expected to employ up to 400 workers.

The Finland-based company opened its 830,000-square-foot factory Wednesday in Dayton, Tennessee. A company news release called it one of the industry’s most advanced tire production facilities.

The factory is in trial production and will be ready to manufacture tires for commercial use early next year. The company aims to have the facility at full capacity of 4 million tires produced annually and approximately 400 workers by 2023.

Nokian Tyres broke ground in Dayton in September 2017.

Wednesday’s opening featured Gov. Bill Lee and former Gov. Bill Haslam, who announced in May 2017 that the company would open a Tennessee factory.

The company hopes to double its North American sales in five years.