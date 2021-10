BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A global nonprofit that works to improve health care is planning a new initiative in Alabama.

Partners in Health is hiring 40 healthcare workers in Alabama to work in low-income communities, Al.com reported.

The effort is a part of a $21 million pilot investment in the U.S. to build capacity of public health departments, as well as mentor healthcare workers who are from the communities they serve.

The initiative aims to address social issues, like nutrition and housing, that lead to poor health outcomes, Al.com reported.

Partners in Health is currently working with Alabama Department of Public Health and the City of Montgomery on a vaccine outreach campaign.

The group plans to expand its work in Montgomery to several counties in the state.