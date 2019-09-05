Nordstrom opens new store with services but no merchandise

NEW YORK (AP) — Nordstrom has opened a new store in Manhattan that carries no merchandise and instead offers tailoring services and allows customers to pick up or return online orders from any retailer.

The Upper East Side location is the first Nordstrom "mini store" in New York. The company opened three others in Los Angeles and plans another one in New York's West Village later this month. The company's co-president Erik Nordstrom declined to say how many are planned in total.

The push to open the service hubs comes as Nordstrom, like many department stores, is trying to reinvent itself as it sees customers shopping more online.