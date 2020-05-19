North Carolina appliance manufacturer closes due to COVID-19

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appliance manufacturer has announced it is shutting down until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Lore McKenna, director of corporate communications for BSH Home Appliances Corporation North America, said the company was informed of the test connected with its New Bern plant on Monday and immediately contacted local authorities, WCTI reported.

Out of an abundance of caution, McKenna said Monday that the plant will remain closed until further notice.

“BSH continues to prioritize the safety and hygiene measures we have already put in place and will clean and disinfect during this temporary closure,” McKenna said.

The plant, which employs more than 1,400, closed in March after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

BSH has 42 production sites in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia. Accordmg to its website, it has 61,800 workers as of 2017. It makes a variety of appliances ranging from cooktops, ovens and ventilation and dishwashers to refrigerators and food processors.