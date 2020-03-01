North Carolina barbers talk heart health with clients

Jamilla Pinder has her blood pressure checked by Debra Barnes at the Hair, Heart and Health kick-off at Hot Seat Studio and Salon in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Woody Marshall/News & Record via AP) less Jamilla Pinder has her blood pressure checked by Debra Barnes at the Hair, Heart and Health kick-off at Hot Seat Studio and Salon in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Woody Marshall/News & Record via ... more Photo: Woody Marshall, AP Photo: Woody Marshall, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close North Carolina barbers talk heart health with clients 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Cutting back on salt reduces the risk of heart disease. So does exercising.

Now, barber William Byers Jr. just needs to get that message across to customers who sit in his chair.

He is taking part in a community initiative launched Feb. 24 by the Triad branch of the American Heart Association and BlueCross and BlueShield of North Carolina to improve heart health among minorities.

“I think we can really make a difference,” said Byers, who runs the Barr-Ber Shop in Glenwood.

A disproportionate share of minorities, especially African Americans and Hispanics receive diagnoses of high blood pressure, diabetes and other conditions that researchers can tie to culture and lifestyle.

The “Hair, Heart & Health” initiative is focused on reaching African Americans in the Triad and Hispanics in Charlotte and the Triangle area. A handful of barber shops and hair salons are participating, organizers said.

In the 1990s, health organizations worked with local beauticians and barbers to get the message out about AIDS prevention and saw some success.

The medical community hopes to repeat that with “Hair, Heart & Health.” They see barbers and stylists as the perfect allies in trying to curb the high rates of treatable and preventable ailments, such as diabetes, whose outcomes can often be changed through exercise, checkups and better food choices.

Through the program, hair professionals get a blood-pressure cuff to monitor heart rate — just like the ones used by physicians — as well as educational materials.

“It’s being on the front line,” said Danette Hampton of Black Nurses Rock, a group that is working with the American Heart Association to train participants.

The medical community wants to build on the traditional role of hair professionals, whose conversations with customers are often likened to a kind of therapy.

That’s because there’s a trust factor people have with their local barber or beautician, said Dr. David Wagner, the medical director at N.C. A&T, during the initiative’s kickoff on Feb. 24 at the Hot Seat Salon in downtown Greensboro.

Wagner knows because he has been going to a barbershop since he was a boy.

And one thing about barbershops: Everybody in the room knows each other’s business, Wagner said with a laugh.

“I can imagine the others saying, ‘(Your blood pressure) registered high. Man, what are you going to do about that?’ ” Wagner said.

That’s not lost on the American Heart Association. Jennifer Lawson, the executive director of the Triad branch, imagines the possibilities that could come from having more barbers and stylists participate in the program. Customers may eventually warm to the idea of getting their blood pressure checked while having their hair done.

“’It might take four visits, but hopefully they say yes,” Lawson said.

Other parts of the “Hair, Heart & Health” initiative include stylists opening up their shops for cooking demonstrations or hosting health professionals for Q&A sessions.

“Your health is your responsibility,” said N’gai Dickerson, a chef who was preparing a harvest-chicken salad for guests to sample at the initiative’s kickoff. “We’re helping empower them to take that control.”