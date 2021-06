GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested after authorities say he shot at a deputy, a sheriff’s office said.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Wednesday that a deputy responded to a call late Tuesday night about a man with a gun at a location on old N.C. Highway 87 in Elon. The sheriff’s office said when the deputy arrived, a man was in the back of a truck waving a gun around.