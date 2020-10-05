North Carolina nightclub closed for repeated violations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina nightclub has had its alcohol permits suspended after social media posts showed large gatherings and a lack of social distancing in violation of restrictions to help reduce the spread of coronovirus, officials said.

The permits for El Centenario in Charlotte were pulled in part because of video and advertisements which showed the crowds violating state restrictions, The Charlotte Observer reported Monday. Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris sent a statement to the commission on Friday that said after reviewing video, El Centenario was found in violation of Gov. Roy Cooper’s order.

The ABC commission said the private club had been cited numerous times for violations since May by state Alcohol Law Enforcement agents and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers. Commission documents also said patrons and customers also were not wearing masks, and the club violated the state alcohol curfew selling after 11 p.m.

On Sept. 5, an undercover agent was told to leave the club after video from inside the night club suggested a high risk of exposure to COVID-19.

The commission said the suspension is effective until the case is heard by the Office of Administrative Hearings.