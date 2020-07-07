North Carolina renaissance festival canceled due to virus

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The annual Carolina Renaissance Festival in North Carolina has been canceled due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The event, which was supposed to be held in October and November of this year, has now been rescheduled to the fall of 2021, according to a statement from the festival on Monday.

“We had been hopeful that circumstances would improve so that we could operate safely, however, health officials have made it clear that COVID-19 is far from over in the Carolinas,” organizers said in the the statement.

The outdoor renaissance event has been held in Huntersville, a town about 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) north of Charlotte, since 1994, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Matt Siegel, the festival’s director of marketing and entertainment, told the newspaper the event draws more than 200,000 people to the town every year.