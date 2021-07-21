North Dakota doctors answer questions on vaccines, fertility

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Three doctors who specialize in reproductive health appeared in a virtual town hall across North Dakota Wednesday in an attempt to clear up misinformation about effects of COVID-19 vaccines on fertility and pregnancy.
The online forum hosted by state Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi came down to a pair of common themes. The doctors vouched for the safety of vaccinations for couples who want to have a baby and urged people to seek out their doctors or nurse practitioners with any questions.