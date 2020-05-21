North Dakota has single-day high of COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials reported a single-day high of 134 positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday and two more deaths.

Statewide, there were 2,229 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday. Cass County, which remains the epicenter of the state’s coronavirus outbreak, had 93 cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,370.

The two deaths reported Thursday bring the statewide total to 51. Health officials said the victims were Cass County men in their 70s and 90s with underlying health conditions.

Officials said 74,760 people have been tested for the coronavirus in North Dakota, up 2,757 from Wednesday.

Health officials say 59,050 people so far have tested negative for the virus.

Thirty-nine people are currently hospitalized with the virus, up one since Wednesday.

The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.