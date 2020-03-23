North Dakota officials to update response to COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota officials plan to provide an update to the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak on Monday afternoon.

On Monday morning, the state said it had no new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since Sunday afternoon.

So far 30 people in North Dakota have tested positive for the disease, and four of those people are hospitalized.

The state has had 1,353 negative tests.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

