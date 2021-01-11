North Dakota reports 3rd straight day with no virus deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s COVID-19 update released Monday showed no deaths for a third straight day, a mark that hasn’t been seen in nearly six months although health officials noted that virus reports are typically sporadic over the weekend.

The two previous days of no fatalities did not change the state’s death toll ranking of sixth highest per capita in the country at about about 178 deaths per 100,000 people, according to The COVID Tracking Project. A total of 1,352 people have died from complications due to the coronavirus.