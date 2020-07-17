North Dakota sets 1-day record for new coronavirus cases

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials on Friday reported a new high for coronavirus cases confirmed statewide in a single day.

The Department of Health reported 124 additional COVID-19 cases in 23 counties, raising the statewide total since the pandemic reached North Dakota in mid-March to 4,792.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the previous single-day high for newly confirmed cases — with the exception of one day in May when data were impacted by lab equipment malfunctions — was 108 on Monday.

An 80-year-old Morton County woman was the state’s 90th death related to COVID-19. Her death was the first confirmed in Morton County in three months.

Active cases set a record for a second consecutive day, up 16 to 799. The increase in cases has coincided with the reopening of businesses such as bars and restaurants, and an uptick in testing.

Burleigh County continued to lead the state in active cases, up 10 to 194.

A total of 290 people statewide have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, with 36 remaining so on Friday, down two from Thursday. There were 107 new recoveries reported, boosting that total to 3,903.