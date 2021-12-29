North Korea calls for troops' greater loyalty to Kim HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press Dec. 29, 2021 Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 11:57 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves as he attended a military parade, marking the ruling party congress, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jan. 14, 2021. North Korea on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, urged its 1.2 million troops to unite behind leader Kim Jong Un and defend him with their lives, as the country celebrated the 10th anniversary of his ascension to supreme commander of the military. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File) 朝鮮通信社/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the North Korean government on April 12, 2020, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects an air defense unit in western area, North Korea. The North on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, urged its 1.2 million troops to unite behind leader Kim and defend him with their lives, as the country celebrated the 10th anniversary of his ascension to supreme commander of the military. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File) 朝鮮通信社/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Thursday urged its 1.2 million troops to unite behind leader Kim Jong Un and defend him with their lives, as the country celebrated the 10th anniversary of Kim’s ascension to supreme commander of the military.
The anniversary comes as North Korea is holding a key multi-day political conference in which officials are expected to discuss how to address difficulties brought by the pandemic and long-dormant diplomacy with the United States.
