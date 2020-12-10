Northam announces curfew, other restrictions amid pandemic

David Crigger/AP

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced new measures to combat the coronavirus Thursday that include a stricter mask mandate and a curfew that will requires most Virginians to stay at home between midnight to 5 a.m.

The executive order is set to take effect on Monday and will also reduce the state’s cap on public gatherings from 25 people to 10. Northam is expanding the state's longstanding mask requirements to include outdoor areas where social distancing isn’t possible and all indoor areas shared with others, except for households. The current mask mandate requires only that masks be worn in indoor public settings.