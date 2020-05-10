Northeast Louisiana juvenile lockup sees another mass escape

MONROE, La. (AP) — Six of eight juveniles who escaped from a youth center in northeast Louisiana have been recaptured.

The eight broke out of the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe before dawn Saturday morning, KNOE-TV reports.

It’s at least the third escape from Swanson in the five weeks. Two juveniles escaped April 6, while 11 juveniles broke out days later.

The Bridge City Center for Youth near New Orleans saw a riot in April involving dozens of youth that left two guards with minor injuries.

Advocates for youth have been arguing the state should release more juveniles from custody in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and a number of confirmed cases inside facilities.

Monroe police say the two who are still on the run are Kristen Carter and Jarrett Lane.

Carter was jailed on charges including armed robbery and first-degree robbery. Lane was jailed on charges including theft of a firearm, aggravated second-degree battery and cruelty to the infirm.

They were both entered into the National Crime Information Center database.

Police say both Carter and Lane were last seen running from the facility.