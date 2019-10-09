Northeast Nevada's September weather one for record books

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A wacky month of September weather was one for the record books in northeast Nevada in a wide variety of categories including heat, rain and even snow.

It began with a record-tying high of 97 degrees (36 Celsius) on Sept. 1 at the Elko Airport, equaling the mark set in 1950.

The 1.02 inches (26 millimeters) of precipitation Sept. 19 broke the old record of .72 (18 millimeters) set in 2004, and the trace of snowfall recorded on Sept. 28 was the first time measureable snow had fallen that day since the National Weather Service started keeping records in 1888.

The service says another record could fall early Thursday when overnight lows are forecast to drop into the teens. The record low of 17 degrees (-8 Celsius) for the date was set at the Elko Airport in 2003.