Northern Idaho lawmaker hospitalized after heart attack

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho lawmaker has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack.

Republican Rep. Thyra Stevenson was listed in serious condition Wednesday afternoon at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that Stevenson had the heart attack Monday evening while having dinner at a friend’s house, and that CPR was performed until emergency crews arrived.

Stevenson has been running for reelection to win a fourth term. She’s been in a heated Republican primary with Aaron von Ehlinger.

Von Ehlingeron on his Facebook page asked for prayers so that Stevenson would have a speedy recovery.